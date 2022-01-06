Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.