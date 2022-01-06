Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $209,000 Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

XNTK opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.06 and a 1 year high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

