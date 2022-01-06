Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH opened at $303.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.81. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.