Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. 171,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on RGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

