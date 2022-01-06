RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 831,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RBAC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,529. RedBall Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 120,110 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

