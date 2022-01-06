Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.69

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as low as $1.28. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 213,595 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

