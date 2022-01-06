Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,010.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

