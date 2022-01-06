Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Greenidge Generation (GREE)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ: GREE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/5/2022 – Greenidge Generation had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $82.00 to $45.00.

12/27/2021 – Greenidge Generation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

12/20/2021 – Greenidge Generation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

12/16/2021 – Greenidge Generation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

12/13/2021 – Greenidge Generation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

12/7/2021 – Greenidge Generation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

12/1/2021 – Greenidge Generation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Greenidge Generation stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 15,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,976. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $6,168,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $4,856,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $685,000.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

