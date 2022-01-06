Receive Access Ecosystem Price Down 15.6% This Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $12,243.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00382174 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009665 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000971 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.59 or 0.01354432 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

