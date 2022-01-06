Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.92.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$36.93. 118,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,467. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$31.10 and a 1 year high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.25.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
