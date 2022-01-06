Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.92.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$36.93. 118,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,467. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$31.10 and a 1 year high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

