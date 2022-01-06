Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,321 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 121.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 302,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 165,415 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 35.8% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 440,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 116,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 63.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

