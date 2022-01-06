Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $172.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

