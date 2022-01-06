Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $3.22 Million in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 65,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,906,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $47.66 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

