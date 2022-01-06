Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 446.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

KRNT opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.69. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.60 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

