Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,361 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,361 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.59% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.52. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

