Raymond James & Associates Buys 28,391 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 226.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTH opened at $141.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

