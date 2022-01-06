Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

IWY stock opened at $168.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

