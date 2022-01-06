Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Quantum has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 22.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Quantum by 69.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Quantum during the second quarter worth $188,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 69.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Quantum by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

