Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

NYSE USPH opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.14%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.