PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Stock Price Up 22.4%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) shares rose 22.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 31,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 17,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

About PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

