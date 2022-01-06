PumaPay Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $302,982.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00059431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

