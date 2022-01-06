Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 22,875 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $118.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 76,077 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBYI. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

