PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $129.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PTC’s performance is gaining from strength in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) amid acceleration in digital transformation. The company is witnessing robust adoption of Vuforia-Chalk, Vuforia Expert Capture and Windchill solutions as well as the Onshape suite. The acquisition of Arena Solutions bodes well. The company is accelerating software as a service (SaaS) transition by improving the capacity on its Atlas platform and boosting SaaS capabilities of its core computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifestyle management (PLM) products. However, restructuring payments are anticipated to affect cash flow in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022. PTC faces stiff competition in the CAD market, which might dent the top line. Leveraged balance sheet is an added concern. Shares of PTC have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

PTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average of $127.43. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,313,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

