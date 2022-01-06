PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce $464.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $484.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.70 million. PTC posted sales of $429.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,976. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PTC has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

