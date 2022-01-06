PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BKRKF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,775. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

