PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in December

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,693. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

