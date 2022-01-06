Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Shares of PBIP opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.02. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

