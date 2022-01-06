Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,442 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.05. 44,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,145. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

