Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Holdings Decreased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Provident Acquisition worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,260,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,840,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Provident Acquisition by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Provident Acquisition by 11.5% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,767,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAQC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

