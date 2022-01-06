Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $146.64 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Proton has a total market cap of $146.64 million and approximately $39.92 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,333,124,127 coins and its circulating supply is 8,646,895,311 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

