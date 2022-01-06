Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. 605,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,045. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Prothena by 8.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.