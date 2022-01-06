Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 173,302 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of PB stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

