ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock remained flat at $$3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.