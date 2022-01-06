ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.85. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 40,176 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$110.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,269,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,012,909.82. Also, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,057.

About ProntoForms (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.