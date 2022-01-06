Project TXA (TXA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,739.00

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00006512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $7.19 million and $97,739.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00069741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.79 or 0.07838921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,872.44 or 0.99790642 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007893 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

