Project Pai Trading Up 4.6% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $38,618.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00127124 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,789,930,490 coins and its circulating supply is 1,586,839,689 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

