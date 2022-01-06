PRIZM (PZM) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and $963,239.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001651 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000136 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,928,762,718 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

