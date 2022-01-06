Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $154,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

NYSE DTM opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

