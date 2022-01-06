Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 25.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 7.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 32.1% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $99,698,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

