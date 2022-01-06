Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWD opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

