Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $172.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average of $161.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

