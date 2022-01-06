Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 80,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 226,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 180,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.