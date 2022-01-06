Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.36. 222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

