Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Popular by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $86.38 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

