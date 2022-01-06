Poplar Forest Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 43.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in EnerSys by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 140.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

