PolypuX (PUX) Hits Market Cap of $17,840.52

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $17,840.52 and $4,164.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00069999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.34 or 0.08005512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00076301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.48 or 0.99763778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007432 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

