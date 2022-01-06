Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $50,621.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

