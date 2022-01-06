Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,767.88

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,767.88 ($37.30) and last traded at GBX 2,764 ($37.25), with a volume of 21460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,728 ($36.76).

The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,662.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,513.68.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

