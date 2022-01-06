PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after acquiring an additional 372,419 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Oshkosh by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.89.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

