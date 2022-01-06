PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

